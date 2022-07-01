Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NYSE:BKI opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

