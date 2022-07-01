Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after buying an additional 369,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $3,263,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

