Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

