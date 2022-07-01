Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow stock opened at $475.52 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

