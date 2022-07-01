Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $714,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

Shares of CRSP opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $163.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

