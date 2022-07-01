Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 573.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.90.

