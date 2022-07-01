Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $866,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.75 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

