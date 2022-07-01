Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $104.19 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

