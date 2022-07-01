Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2,875.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,064,000 after buying an additional 155,092 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,743,000 after buying an additional 124,554 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 734,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $62,003,000 after buying an additional 122,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $74.16 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

