Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

