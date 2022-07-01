Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,051 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

PM stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

