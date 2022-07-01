Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,046,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 259,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 201,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.13 on Friday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

