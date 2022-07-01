Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,604 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,056.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 510,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

