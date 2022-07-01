Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after acquiring an additional 575,746 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.