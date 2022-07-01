Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 21 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $482.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

