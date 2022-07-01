Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.67% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NYSEARCA KLDW opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $49.66.
