Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

