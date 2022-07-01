Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 375 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

