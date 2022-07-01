Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 523 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baidu by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Baidu by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 405,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $148.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $205.41.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

