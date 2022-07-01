Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 355.3% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.29.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,456,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,952,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,507,448.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,029 shares of company stock valued at $52,960,095. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

