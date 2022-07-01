Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $343,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 510.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.70.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $468.53 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

