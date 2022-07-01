Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $350.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.01. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

