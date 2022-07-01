Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

