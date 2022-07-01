Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,650,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

