Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.