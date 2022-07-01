Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 28.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $303.70 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

