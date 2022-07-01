Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.96 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

