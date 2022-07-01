Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

