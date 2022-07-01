Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

