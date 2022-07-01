Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

GM stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

