Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $116.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

