Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.26 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.