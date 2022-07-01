Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.13 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.