Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $216.99 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

