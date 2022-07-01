Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 165.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC opened at $478.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

