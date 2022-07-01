Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.38.

Humana stock opened at $468.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $477.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

