Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DD stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.