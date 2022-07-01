Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $657.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $673.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

