Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

