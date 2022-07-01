Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,175 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

