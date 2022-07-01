Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,801 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

