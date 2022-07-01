Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,340 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

