Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,396 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

