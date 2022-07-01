Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,530 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

