Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,441 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 76.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Newmont by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 82,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 36.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,620,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,784,000 after acquiring an additional 433,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,280 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

