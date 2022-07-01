Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,613 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

