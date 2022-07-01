Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $168.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.