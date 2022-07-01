Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Boosted by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.88 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.