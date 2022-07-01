Head-To-Head Comparison: Moxian (BVI) (MOXC) and The Competition

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Moxian (BVI) to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 -$2.74 million -7.69 Moxian (BVI) Competitors $868.32 million -$2.10 million -27.52

Moxian (BVI)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Moxian (BVI) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors 345 2391 4583 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 77.47%. Given Moxian (BVI)’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moxian (BVI) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors -37.85% -1,392.30% -6.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI)’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Moxian (BVI) (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

