Head-To-Head Contrast: Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) versus Its Peers

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dingdong (Cayman) to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion -$1.01 billion -0.54 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors $15.37 billion $806.99 million -3.14

Dingdong (Cayman)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors 157 966 3235 44 2.72

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 93.78%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -25.29% N/A -56.10% Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors -11.21% -27.64% -7.40%

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) rivals beat Dingdong (Cayman) on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

